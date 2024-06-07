WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 587,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 1,083,310 shares.The stock last traded at $45.15 and had previously closed at $44.14.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.