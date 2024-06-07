Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 345,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $95,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 41.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 7.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,042 shares of company stock worth $134,777,415. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

