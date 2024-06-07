Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,610 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $48,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,027. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its 200-day moving average is $76.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.