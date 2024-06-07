Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,705 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $36,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

