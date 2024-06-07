Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Down to $15.09

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.75. Xometry shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 134,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $689.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $69,436.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,472,885.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock worth $93,002. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Xometry by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 50,118.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.