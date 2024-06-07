Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $180,494.73 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Performance

YELP stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 14,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

