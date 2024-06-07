Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $328.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.98 and its 200 day moving average is $320.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 25,408.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

