Zacks Research Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Emerson Electric in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of EMR opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

