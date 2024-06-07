Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 2.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 27,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 662,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808 over the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,924,000 after buying an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,599,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,630,000 after buying an additional 108,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after buying an additional 465,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

