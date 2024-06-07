Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9706 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $20.05 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
