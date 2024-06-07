Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9706 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $20.05 on Friday. Zhongsheng Group has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

