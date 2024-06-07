ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.25. 1,275,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,517,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

