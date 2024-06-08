11,833 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

