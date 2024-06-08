12,471 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,931,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 113.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 695,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,773,000 after acquiring an additional 368,954 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $58,974,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 756,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,813,000 after purchasing an additional 226,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1,206.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 147,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $166.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

