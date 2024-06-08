1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.11 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. FMR LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,163,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

GWW stock opened at $892.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $674.41 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $951.73 and its 200-day moving average is $912.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

