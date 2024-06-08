19,100 Shares in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DNOW by 6.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 870,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 56,319 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DNOW by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DNOW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNOW by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DNOW by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 35,708 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of DNOW from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

DNOW Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.51 on Friday. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.47.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). DNOW had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

DNOW Company Profile

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

