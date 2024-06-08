21,113 Shares in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 18.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 520,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

