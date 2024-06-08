23,529 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 734.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 139,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,773,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 46,136 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $146.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

