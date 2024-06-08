24,913 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 580,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 644,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,958,000 after purchasing an additional 369,141 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,685.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after purchasing an additional 234,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

