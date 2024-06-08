3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

