3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.7%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.24 and last traded at $98.34. 486,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,694,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.06.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

