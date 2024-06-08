4,737 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.