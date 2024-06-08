55,315 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $73.20 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheila G. Kramer sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $3,345,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

