7,153 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

