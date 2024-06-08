96,270 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

