ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

ABM stock opened at $50.98 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

