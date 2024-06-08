ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $49.00. ABM Industries shares last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 110,756 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

View Our Latest Report on ABM Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,334 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 215,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.16.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.