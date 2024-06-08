Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.
Academy Sports and Outdoors has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Shares of ASO opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.
