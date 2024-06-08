ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Jian Wang Sells 30,000 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,754 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

