Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Posts Earnings Results

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.56% and a negative net margin of 644.66%.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 537,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 65.33% of Addex Therapeutics worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

Featured Articles

