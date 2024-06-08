Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 0.9%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $169.51 and last traded at $167.64. Approximately 21,272,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 67,022,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

The firm has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the third quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

