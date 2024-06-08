AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 124,500 Shares

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 124,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,053,270.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$134,480.00.

On Monday, March 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 50,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.08 per share, with a total value of C$404,000.00.

AGF.B stock opened at C$8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$528.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.75. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

