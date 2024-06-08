Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.76 and last traded at $79.07. Approximately 4,210,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,465,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

