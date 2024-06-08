Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.55. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,580,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

