Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,321,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 451,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $184.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.