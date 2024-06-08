Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,321,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,201,954,000 after purchasing an additional 451,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

