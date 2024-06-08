Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.3%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.81 and last traded at $183.59. 8,560,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 42,278,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.53 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 257,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,528,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,721,747,000 after buying an additional 244,766 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 169.5% in the first quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.