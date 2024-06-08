American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Shares Gap Down to $21.83

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.83, but opened at $21.32. American Assets Trust shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 64,581 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in American Assets Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

