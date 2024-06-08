American International Group Inc. Buys 830 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $146.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

