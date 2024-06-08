American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,205,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 93,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 91,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

