American International Group Inc. Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 188.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Celsius worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 14.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celsius by 19.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 42.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,936,696 shares of company stock worth $122,957,409. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

