American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 144,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in MetLife by 565.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 94,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 90,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.41.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

