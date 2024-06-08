American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Dollar General by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after purchasing an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Dollar General by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.41.

Dollar General Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $126.61 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

