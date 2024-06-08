American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,581 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

