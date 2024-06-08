American International Group Inc. Sells 1,809 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

