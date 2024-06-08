American International Group Inc. Sells 28,603 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 31.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 338,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,436 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 61.7% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.4 %

Exelixis stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

