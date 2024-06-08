American International Group Inc. Sells 3,118 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Middleby worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 234,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Middleby Trading Down 0.0 %

MIDD stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $109.59 and a one year high of $161.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

