American International Group Inc. Sells 5,879 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 669.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,291 shares of company stock worth $4,318,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.41.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $136.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

