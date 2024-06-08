American International Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $91.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

