American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Horizon by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.36.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

