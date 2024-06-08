Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yext by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 69.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Yext by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yext by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of Yext stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.